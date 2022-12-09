China issues COVID-19 antigen self-test advice

Xinhua) 14:38, December 09, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday rolled out a scheme to guide those in need on how to properly take a COVID-19 antigen self-test, including people who want to take a test, those who work in crowded places and the elderly.

The circular, released by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, said that people who test positive with the antigen kits can isolate at home and take appropriate drugs for treatment, if they are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms.

If their condition worsens, they should go to fever clinics at medical institutions for treatment with the assistance of community health workers.

For seniors living in homes or at elderly care facilities, local governments should offer them the antigen kits for free according to the number of elderly in the areas and the frequency of their testing, the document stated.

People who test negative with the antigen kits can engage in normal work and studies and live a normal life, it said.

