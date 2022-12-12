Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 2,171 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:40, December 12, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 2,171 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Altogether 6,455 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,663 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
