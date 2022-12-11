Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 2,270 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:56, December 11, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 2,270 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.
Altogether 8,327 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 4,506 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Saturday, said the commission in its daily report.
Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
