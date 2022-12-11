Home>>
Philippines logs 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths
(Xinhua) 10:43, December 11, 2022
MANILA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 1,158 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,047,878.
The Department of Health said the number of active cases fell to 18,387, while 11 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 64,856.
Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 456 new cases.
The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 73.8 million people.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland reports 2,270 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China further optimizes COVID-19 response to resume businesses
- China epidemiologist urges faster COVID-19 vaccination among vulnerable groups
- Chinese mainland reports 3,034 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- China optimizes COVID-19 response in transportation sector
- A brief timeline of Chinese president's COVID-19 responses
- China issues COVID-19 antigen self-test advice
- China releases guideline on home-based care for COVID-19 patients
- China's transport authority requires improvement in COVID prevention, control measures
- Chinese mainland reports 3,588 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.