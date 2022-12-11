Home>>
Russia reports 7,397 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:41, December 11, 2022
MOSCOW, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 7,397 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 21,658,056, the official monitoring and response center said Saturday.
The nationwide death toll increased by 54 to 392,560, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,446 to 21,055,866, it said.
Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,267 new cases, taking its total to 3,269,767.
