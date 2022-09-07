Malaysian FM highlights economic ties, high-tech cooperation with China

Xinhua) 09:38, September 07, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Tuesday spoke highly of the economic ties with China and encouraged the sharing of cutting-edge technologies between the two countries.

At the opening ceremony of the 2022 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition and Forum, the minister expressed his gratitude to China for its contribution to Malaysia's economic development.

Speaking of China's development in high-tech and digital economy, Saifuddin said China is "a leading powerhouse" not only in innovation but also in the application of technology.

In a congratulatory message to this exhibition, the Malaysian foreign minister said, "It is our hope that the entrepreneurs from China, through this trade exhibition, will use this networking platform to collaborate with Malaysian partners and vice versa."

In his speech at the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said that science, technology and innovation cooperation is always an important part of China-Malaysia bilateral relations and has built up strong momentum.

"In the post-COVID-19 era, China will work with Malaysia to improve cooperation in R&D as well as application of high-tech in smart manufacturing, explore new cooperation areas, improve people's life quality, and accelerate the country's industrial transformation," Ouyang said.

Ouyang said this exhibition will deepen the mutual understanding between Chinese and Malaysian technology companies, and will create a solid foundation for comprehensive and multilevel cooperation in the future.

The 2022 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition and Forum attracted around 60 Chinese and Malaysian technology companies and organizations.

