Malaysia reports 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths
Malaysia reported 2,021 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,489,503, according to the health ministry.
There is one new imported case, with 2,020 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,641.
The ministry reported 3,162 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,425,777.
There are 28,085 active cases, with 39 being held in intensive care and 24 of those in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 20,860 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Malaysia reports 9,705 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths
- World's largest trade deal RCEP comes into effect in Malaysia
- Spring scenery in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Malaysian women entrepreneurs realize dream on Chinese e-commerce platform
- China to implement RCEP tariffs on Malaysian goods
- Tiger-themed lantern fair held in Jenjarom of Selongor, Malaysia
- China, Malaysia vow to promote parliamentary exchanges
- Beijing 2022 a chance for world to rejuvenate in post-pandemic era: Malaysian official
- Malaysia's durians, other agricultural exports to see boost under RCEP trade agreement
- Malaysia reports 5,058 new COVID-19 infections, 44 more deaths
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.