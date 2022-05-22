Malaysia reports 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

Xinhua) 10:41, May 22, 2022

Malaysia reported 2,021 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,489,503, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 2,020 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,641.

The ministry reported 3,162 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,425,777.

There are 28,085 active cases, with 39 being held in intensive care and 24 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 20,860 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 percent have received boosters.

