Malaysia reports 5,058 new COVID-19 infections, 44 more deaths
Malaysia reported another 5,058 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,683,523, according to the health ministry.
Some 17 of the new cases are imported, with 5,041 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Another 44 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,831.
About 4,997 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,591,819.
There are some 60,873 active cases, 393 are being held in intensive care units and 212 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country administered a total of 123,868 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, and some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Zhejiang draws Malaysian interest as tourism destination with launch of virtual exhibition
- Malaysia PM calls for greater China-ASEAN cooperation on post-pandemic recovery
- Malaysia reports 9,380 new COVID-19 infections, 105 more deaths
- Aquaria KLCC to open for fully vaccinated visitors in Malaysia
- China's poverty alleviation efforts set example for developing countries: Malaysian official
- Chinese premier congratulates Malaysia's new PM on assuming office
- Ismail Sabri appointed as Malaysia's new PM amid worsening COVID-19 pandemic
- Malaysia orders additional batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines
- China's Sinopharm vaccine gets conditional approval in Malaysia
- Malaysian firm aims to offer Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to private sector by September
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.