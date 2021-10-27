Malaysia PM calls for greater China-ASEAN cooperation on post-pandemic recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob Tuesday called on China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to deepen their cooperation on post-pandemic recovery.

During his virtual participation at the 24th ASEAN-CHINA summit, Ismail Sabri said that both sides need to cooperate on public health to be prepared for future health emergencies.

He also thanked China for its aid to Malaysia in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, conveying Malaysia's appreciation for the donation of vaccines.

"Moving ahead, ASEAN and China should enhance cooperation in public health and pharmaceutical capabilities through the sharing of technology, know-how and intellectual property to support regional vaccine production," he said.

"This would help ASEAN enhance its public health systems and be more prepared and effective in handling future health emergencies," he said.

Ismail Sabri also called for greater China-ASEAN cooperation on the digital economy, noting the sector has experienced accelerated growth during the pandemic, with ASEAN hosting one of the world's fastest growing internet markets, estimated to be worth some 300 billion U.S. dollars by 2025.

"The pandemic has accelerated the advancement of digital economy. ASEAN and China should immediately implement the Initiative on Building ASEAN-China Partnership on Digital Economy adopted at last year's summit," he said.

Member countries of ASEAN kick-started their 38th and 39th summits on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Brunei via virtual conference, with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting economic recovery high on the agenda.

Established in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

