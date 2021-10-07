Malaysia reports 9,380 new COVID-19 infections, 105 more deaths
Malaysia reported another 9,380 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,303,837, according to the health ministry.
Some 13 of the new cases are imported and 9,367 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.
Another 105 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 26,981.
About 13,045 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,144,681.
Of the remaining 132,175 active cases, 847 are being held in intensive care and 445 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 209,907 doses administered on Wednesday and some 74.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 64 percent are fully vaccinated.
