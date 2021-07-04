Malaysia reports 6,658 new COVID-19 cases, 107 more deaths

Soldiers and medical workers in protective suits are seen at a residential area under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) due to COVID-19 outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 3, 2021. Malaysia reported another 6,658 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 772,607, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 6,658 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 772,607, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Another 107 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 5,434.

More than half of the new cases were reported in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the adjacent state of Selangor, Malaysia's economic heartland, where a number of areas are placed under the more restrictive movement control measures for 14 days from Saturday as cases continue to climb.

Among the measures are a nightly curfew from 8:00 p.m. local time daily, besides roadblocks being placed to control travel from the areas under restrictions.

A nationwide lockdown has been effective in Malaysia since June 1, which bans all economic and social activities except essential services.

Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinates the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, said Saturday that five states would see an easing of restrictive measures following improvement of the situation.

The Malaysian government has announced a national recovery plan which will ease the restriction based on several criteria including daily new cases and vaccination rate. The plan targets a full reopening of social and economic activities by the end of the year.

