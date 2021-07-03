Home>>
Berkshire's Munger says China's shutting down during COVID-19 exactly right: media
(Xinhua) 15:42, July 03, 2021
SINGAPORE, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger said in an interview on CNBC that China's shutting down the country during the COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be exactly the right thing to do, Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao reported last Wednesday.
"They didn't allow any contact. You picked up your groceries in a box in the apartment and that's all the contact you had with anybody for six weeks," he said.
"When it was all over, they kind of went back to work," the billionaire investor added. "It happened they did it exactly right."
The interview was on CNBC's special "Buffett & Munger: A Wealth of Wisdom," which aired last Tuesday.
