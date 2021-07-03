Positive views on China's handling of COVID-19 expand among advanced economies: survey
WASHINGTON, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Views on China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have improved precipitously among advanced economies, according to a recent survey by U.S. polling organization Pew Research Center.
"Today, a median of 49 percent say China has done a good job dealing with the global pandemic, compared with a median of 43 percent who say it has done poorly," the Pew Research Center said in a report published Wednesday unveiling the results of its survey conducted between March and May.
"In each of the 12 countries surveyed in both summer 2020 and 2021, the share approving of China's response has increased significantly, and, in places like Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands, it has gone up by at least 15 percentage points," the report said.
These results were based on data gathered from nationally representative surveys conducted with adults in Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, Sweden, Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea.
