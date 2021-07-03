We Are China

China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Bangladesh

Xinhua) 15:12, July 03, 2021

DHAKA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A commercial shipment of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Bangladesh early on Saturday.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque, among others, were present at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to receive the vaccines.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines jet carrying the vaccine arrived in the airport at about 1:00 a.m. local time Saturday.

More Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines aboard a separate flight arrived later in the day.

China had earlier donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh as a gesture of goodwill.

Bangladesh on June 19 resumed administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in parts of the country thanks to the China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.

