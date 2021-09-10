China's poverty alleviation efforts set example for developing countries: Malaysian official

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's efforts in poverty alleviation have set an example that can guide the rest of the developing world as they seek the similar success, a Malaysian official said on Thursday.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Economic Affairs Mustapa Mohamed said China's achievements offer lessons for other countries, and are even more important today as much of the world struggles to cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has exacerbated the issue of poverty globally," the Malaysian official said in his keynote speech at the virtual International Forum on New Inclusive Asia 2021 held Thursday.

The official said Malaysia could learn from the Chinese experience in formulating its own poverty alleviation strategies in its national development plans, with poverty alleviation being one of its key objectives.

"China provides the world, especially those of us from developing countries, an example of how economic and social policies can take hundreds of millions out of poverty. The message is clear. If China can do it, so can we," he noted.

"In the upcoming draft Malaysia plan, which is a socio-economic development plan that charts the next five years of Malaysia's economic development journey, poverty alleviation will be one of our main priority areas, curbing poverty and improving the living standards among the downtrodden," he told participants in the forum.

The forum was organized by Center for New Inclusive Asia, Malaysia with this year's theme being "Poverty Alleviation in China - Lessons For Developing Countries".

Center for New Inclusive Asia founding chairman Ong Tee Keat said China has made strides forward despite the pressures of COVID-19, being able to eradicate absolute poverty last year, bucking the trend that the rest of the world was facing.

"It managed to hit the target 10 years ahead of the United Nations for meeting the sustainable development goal of poverty eradication," he said.

For his part, Tang Rui, minister of the Chinese embassy in Malaysia, said at the forum that China is willing to share its experience in poverty alleviation.

"Nowadays people all around the world are in distress due to the pandemic, with many casualties or falling back into poverty. The international community needs to unite and cooperate now more than ever," he said.

"China is willing to enhance poverty alleviation exchanges and cooperation with Malaysia as well as the international community, work together to accelerate the progress of international poverty reduction, and make greater contributions in building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

The virtually held forum was attended by officials and experts from a number of countries including China, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Pakistan, focusing on topics of China's success story in poverty alleviation, the 2030 sustainable development goals as well as poverty alleviation in developing countries and lessons from China.

