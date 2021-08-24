Chinese premier congratulates Malaysia's new PM on assuming office

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday congratulated Ismail Sabri on assuming office as Malaysia's new prime minister.

In his congratulatory message, Li said China and Malaysia are traditional friendly neighbors facing each other across the sea.

Bilateral relations have maintained a good momentum of development for a long time and cooperation in various fields has been close and deep, which have brought tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries and made positive contributions to regional stability and development, he added.

Li said he is looking forward to working with Prime Minister Sabri to further deepen bilateral cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and development, promote pragmatic cooperation in key areas to achieve more results, and continuously lift the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership to higher levels.

