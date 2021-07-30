Premier Li stresses improving human resource services

Xinhua) 09:26, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for further efforts to improve human resource services, promote employment expansion, and optimize the allocation of human resources.

In an instruction to the first national human resource service development conference, Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged vigorous support for the construction of the labor market. He also urged supporting the talent market and the gig market to stimulate entrepreneurial and innovative vitality and foster new growth momentum.

The conference took place in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Wednesday to Thursday.

In a video speech to the conference, Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the political bureau, stressed solid work on human resource services to make new contributions to stabilizing the job market and advancing economic and social development.

He called for accelerating reforms in the human resource service industry to optimize resource allocation and effectively ease structural problems in the job market.

More efforts should strengthen social security for workers and protect their legitimate interests, Hu added.

