Chinese premier congratulates Nepali new PM on assuming office
Sher Bahadur Deuba takes oath as Prime Minister during an inauguration ceremony administered by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 13, 2021. (Office of the President of Nepal/Handout via Xinhua)
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Sher Bahadur Deuba on his assuming office as Nepal's prime minister.
In his message, Li said China and Nepal are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers and standing closely together like passengers in the same boat.
A staff member unpacks China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 29, 2021. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)
He added that he would like to work with Deuba to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and continuously lift the two countries' strategic partnership of cooperation, featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, to higher levels.
Photos
