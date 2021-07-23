China's revised regulation to ensure high-quality hog slaughtering

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree to publish a revised regulation on hog slaughtering, which will come into effect on August 1.

The revision of the regulation focused on strengthening the management to ensure the safety and quality of hog-related products to protect people's health.

The new regulation requires efforts to improve the whole-process management of hog slaughtering, enhance prevention and control of animal diseases, and further increase punishment for illegal acts in this area.

The integrated development of pig breeding, slaughtering, processing, distribution, and sales are encouraged. Efforts should also be made to promote standardized slaughtering and support the construction of cold-chain circulation and distribution systems, according to the regulation.

