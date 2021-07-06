Home>>
Chinese premier to address virtual dialogue with people from British business sector
(Xinhua) 09:59, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will in Beijing attend and address a virtual dialogue with representatives of British business sector on Tuesday, and will communicate with the attendees.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Monday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier stresses precise, effective macro-control policies to spur vitality
- Chinese vice premier stresses work concerning livestock, poultry breeding
- Chinese vice premier calls for jointly building shared future for all life on Earth
- Chinese vice premier stresses work related to rural migrant workers
- Chinese official urges improved disciplinary inspection at central departments
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.