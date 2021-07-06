Chinese premier to address virtual dialogue with people from British business sector

Xinhua) 09:59, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will in Beijing attend and address a virtual dialogue with representatives of British business sector on Tuesday, and will communicate with the attendees.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the announcement on Monday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)