Chinese vice premier calls for jointly building shared future for all life on Earth

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the One Planet Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday called on all countries to make joint and swift efforts to push forward the building of a shared future for all life on Earth.

Han issued his call in an address to the One Planet Summit via video link.

Noting that this year China will host the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, and will formulate the post-2020 biodiversity framework to map out a blueprint for biodiversity conservation in the next 10 years, Han said that all parties should work together and act quickly to ensure that the conference achieves positive results.

He also called on all parties to strengthen communication, meet each other halfway, and jointly promote the framework negotiation process; study and formulate the post-2020 action targets scientifically to ensure they are rational and enforceable; strengthen enforcement of resource mobilization and guarantees, and effectively enhance the implementation capabilities of developing countries.

He said that China has made remarkable achievements in environmental protection, drawing a red line for ecological protection, setting up a national park system, and implementing major projects for biodiversity protection.

It will continue to improve environmental quality and build a beautiful China in accordance with the requirements of high-quality development, he added.

The One Planet Summit was initiated by the United Nations, the World Bank and France in 2017, with a focus on global climate and environmental governance, with three editions held so far. The theme of this year's summit was biodiversity conservation.