Forest workers carry out forest cleaning work during frigid winter in Heilongjiang

A forest worker melts the snow to make water at a temporary tent in Huzhong District, Dahinggan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2021. During the frigid winter, many forestry workers still stick to their posts in forest management and production, removing diseased and rotten wood while cultivating the forest. Eleven forest workers from Daxigou conservation area under the forestry bureau of Huzhong District entered the operation site on Jan. 2, carrying out forest cleaning work. They will live in temporary tents for nearly 20 days without phone signals. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)