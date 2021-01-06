Desert plants bring balance to ecology, economy

LANZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ye Changlian, a businessperson from northwest China, has been planting allium mongolicum, an Asian species of wild onion, for more than a decade. With Chinese researchers' support, this desert plant not only benefits local ecology but also helps boost the economy.

Ye lives in Minqin County of Gansu Province. Known as "sand town," the county is an artificial oasis located between Badain Jaran and Tengger, two large deserts in China covering 85,000 square km in total. In the past, it was difficult for local people to earn a living there due to the harsh environment.

Things have changed since a research team from the Gansu Desert Control Research Institute came to visit. Based in Minqin for more than 60 years, the team has found ways for local people to reclaim land from the desert.

Yan Zizhu, a researcher at the institute, has long paid attention to the wild onion, which is widely distributed in arid desert areas in northern China. Because of its edible value and sand-fixing function, Yan believes that cultivating the onion can help the county develop more water-efficient industries, and therefore adjust the industrial structure and restore the ecosystem.

Yan's team has been focusing on studying the onion in Minqin since 1999. Through a series of complex experiments, they found how to artificially plant allium mongolicum and raise its productivity.

Guided by the planting technology of Yan's team, Ye has become a leading grower in the county. In 2019, the sales revenue of allium mongolicum he planted was over 20 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars), helping hundreds of local people increase their income.

"The technical support from experts has helped us realize our dreams of making more money and living a better life," Ye said.

Minqin has suffered sandstorms for decades. Fortunately, with innovative planting technologies, Chinese researchers are helping areas such as Minqin to restore their ecosystems, explore new ways of combating desertification and at the same time increase the income of local villagers.

Ma Quanlin, deputy director of the institute, said that after years of research, the team has found a group of desert plants suitable for Minqin's climate. They have a higher survival rate and can be grown on a large scale, according to Ma.

Wild Agriophyllum squarrosum, also called wild sand rice, is another sand-fixing plant and natural food. In 2016, the institute began to study the characteristics of wild sand rice.

"The sand rice will sometimes be dormant in the soil. So it is very important to stimulate the germination of the seed," said Wei Linyuan, a senior specialist from the team.

Despite failures caused by frost and other factors initially, Wei and her colleagues finally developed a system of planting technology that can stimulate the germination of the seed, make it grow faster and improve its productivity.

They have also tried to make cakes, bread and noodles by using sand rice.

"We hope the local government will support the promotion of the plant cultivation and the extension of the food-processing chain in Minqin," Wei said.

"China has successfully achieved ecological and economic balance by using science and technology to control desertification for areas like Minqin, and such experience is useful in helping other countries fight desertification," Ma said.