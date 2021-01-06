Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021
Winter fishing festival reels in tourists to Inner Mongolia

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    13:41, January 06, 2021

Residents from Chifeng's Hexigten Banner use traditional fishing methods on Jan 1, 2021, in Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo by Meng Zhigang/For chinadaily.com.cn)

The 14th Dali Lake winter fishing festival kicked off in Dec 23 in Chifeng, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.

Located in Chifeng's Hexigten Banner, Dali Lake is the second-largest lake in Inner Mongolia.

The winter fishing festival has been held annually since 2007, attracting tourists from home and abroad with the allure of fresh fish.

Set to last till Jan 20, this year's fishing festival is expected to see a catch of 180,000 kilograms of fish.


