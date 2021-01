Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2020 shows scenery of taxodium trees near the Yangtze River in Dazhou Town, Wanzhou District of southwest China's Chongqing. In recent years, Chongqing has continuously built up important ecological barriers in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River by strengthening ecological restoration. The ecological environment in the Chongqing section of the Yangtze River has been continuously improved. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)