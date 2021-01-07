Chinese vice premier stresses work related to rural migrant workers

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua speaks at a gathering to honor model rural migrant workers as well as groups that have excelled in work related to rural migrant workers in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Wednesday called for advancing work related to rural migrant workers toward greater achievements at China's new development stage.

In 2020, despite impact of COVID-19, work related to rural migrant workers made important contributions to increasing farmers' income and winning the battle against poverty, said Hu at a gathering held in Beijing to honor model rural migrant workers as well as groups that have excelled in work related to rural migrant workers.

Hu urged more efforts to support rural migrant workers to find jobs and start businesses, and enhance vocational training for them.