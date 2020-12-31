Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Vice premier stresses achieving rural vitalization

(Xinhua)    09:50, December 31, 2020

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks at a meeting on effective transition from consolidating poverty alleviation outcomes to achieving rural vitalization in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua stressed an effective transition from consolidating poverty alleviation outcomes to achieving rural vitalization.

Hu called for continued efforts to support the development and improve people's livelihood in places which have shaken off poverty.

He said that an effective transition is a primary task for China's rural work at present and in the coming future stage.

He urged efforts to consolidate the achievements in poverty alleviation to ensure that there is no large-scale return to poverty, he said.

