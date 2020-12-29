Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Ice fishing festival opens in northeast China

(Xinhua)    10:07, December 29, 2020

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A winter fishing-themed tourist festival opened on Monday at Chagan Lake, one of China's largest freshwater lakes, to celebrate the local centuries-old tradition of ice fishing.

The annual event officially kicked off on Monday morning after a grand opening ceremony, during which local fishermen and women prayed for the blessings of Mother Nature and used a traditional technique to catch this winter's first batch of fish.

Nearly 10,000 tourists from around the country attended the ceremony, though temperatures dipped below minus 20 degrees Celsius on the lake's frozen surface.

For centuries, fishermen and women living by the lake in Songyuan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, have kept alive the tradition of ice fishing -- hand-drilling holes through thick ice and placing nets beneath to catch fish. The technique has been listed a national-level form of intangible cultural heritage.

"Chagan Lake produces nearly 1,500 tonnes of fish every year," said Zhang Wen, a veteran fisherman who led the opening ceremony. "With the improved ecology at the lake, the fish have become fatter."

A series of cultural activities such as fish watching and snow spotting will be held during the festival, which runs through Feb. 28 next year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York