Chinese official urges improved disciplinary inspection at central departments

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese official has asked discipline inspectors to improve their work in conducting internal problem-finding inspections at central-level government departments, institutions and state-owned enterprises.

Zhao Leji, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks Wednesday during his visit to the Ministry of Transport to learn about inspection-related work.

Zhao noted the necessity for discipline inspectors to enhance their skills and maintain political awareness to improve performing their duties.

Internal inspections at central departments constitute an important part of the country's system of anti-graft discipline inspections and a key link in improving supervision and strengthening political building, he said.

Zhao said disciplinary inspections must ensure the CPC Central Committee's policies and decisions are well acknowledged and effectively implemented.