China's disciplinary watchdog exposes cases of dereliction of duty

(Xinhua)    09:55, December 24, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies have disclosed six typical cases of officials who were unwilling or reluctant to perform their duties.

The officials were accountable for failing to take on their due responsibilities, ranging from promoting administrative reform and resumption of work and production to protecting arable land, according to a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

They were handed disciplinary warnings and other corresponding punishments, according to the statement.

The cases have exposed dereliction of duty and formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism, said the statement.

The disciplinary watchdog called for more efforts to rectify corruption and misconduct at the people's doorsteps. It also called for strengthening the restriction and supervision of the exercising of public power.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

