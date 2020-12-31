China-EU investment treaty to promote investment conducive to sustainable development goals

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) will promote investment conducive to achieving sustainable development goals under the China-EU investment treaty, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

The treaty contains specific regulations on investment-related environment and labor issues, said the official at a press conference after the two sides have completed investment agreement negotiations as scheduled.

The two sides will properly handle the relationship between attracting investment and environmental protection, as well as protection of workers' rights and interests, and comply with relevant international commitments, the official said.

The Chinese side has always attached importance to the issues of sustainable development including environmental protection and protection of workers' rights and interests, and has implemented the new development philosophy and pursued people-centered development concept, the official said.

The fundamental purpose of China's development is to meet people's aspirations to live a better life, according to the official.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of environmental protection and labor issues relating to economy and trade has become an important feature of international economic and trade agreements in recent years, the official said.