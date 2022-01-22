China, Malaysia vow to promote parliamentary exchanges

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, talks with Azhar Azizan Harun, speaker of the lower house of Malaysia's parliament, during a virtual meeting, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Friday called on China and Malaysia to enhance parliamentary exchanges.

Li made the remarks during a virtual meeting with Azhar Azizan Harun, speaker of the lower house of Malaysia's parliament.

Li said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership has deepened and developed steadily, making positive contributions to the development of both countries, and to regional peace and stability.

He said China stands ready to work with Malaysia to consolidate strategic mutual trust, and the two will support one another on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, expand anti-pandemic cooperation, strengthen cooperation on vaccine filling and production, and strengthen cooperation on the research and development of drugs.

"China is willing to vigorously promote cooperation on key projects, explore new development opportunities, consolidate public support for people-to-people exchanges in culture, tourism, sports and other areas," Li said, adding that China will uphold the principles of hosting a green, inclusive, open and clean Olympic Games, and deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics for the world.

Li stressed that the long-term close exchanges between the legislatures of China and Malaysia have played an important role in deepening bilateral relations. China's NPC is ready to work with the Malaysian parliament to carry forward the tradition of friendship, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

Azhar said Malaysia attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to continuously expand mutually beneficial cooperation with China in all areas.

He said he appreciates China for its support in the fight against COVID-19 and combating floods, and said the Malaysian parliament would like to strengthen friendly exchanges with China's NPC, enhance experience-sharing on state governance, and promote the in-depth development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

