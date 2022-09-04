Malaysia reports 2,244 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

Xinhua) 13:30, September 04, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 2,244 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,789,552, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 2,240 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another nine deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 36,243.

The ministry reported 3,202 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,723,112.

There are 30,197 active cases, with 75 being held in intensive care and 40 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,653 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 86 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84.2 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.4 percent have received the second booster.

