Malaysian PM dissolves parliament, calls for early national election

Xinhua) 09:45, October 11, 2022

A man watches a televised speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2022. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country's parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days. In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country's parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days.

In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution.

Ismail Sabri said the past years have seen several unprecedented developments after the national elections in 2018, including political uncertainties with the changes of several prime ministers and the COVID-19 pandemic, which together have harmed the country's socio-economic and political situation.

"With this announcement, the mandate will be returned to the people. The people's mandate is a powerful antidote for the country to restore political stability and create a government which is firm, stable and respected after the elections," he said.

The date of polling day is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of Malaysia. Normally, a general election should be held no later than two months after the dissolution of the parliament. Voters will elect the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, or the House of Representatives.

The possibility of national elections have been hotly discussed over recent months with United Malays National Organization (UMNO), the biggest party in the ruling coalition, calling for elections to end the political uncertainty which has seen two prime ministers appointed since 2020 following the resignation of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in February of that year.

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the prime minister on March 1, 2020 but later resigned following the withdrawal of support by members of parliament from his own coalition. Ismail Sabri was then appointed as the prime minister on Aug. 21, 2021.

TV screens displayed at a local home appliance store show a televised speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2022. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country's parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days. In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

TV screens displayed at a local home appliance store show a televised speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2022. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country's parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days. In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

A man watches on his mobile phone a televised speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2022. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country's parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days. In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

TV screens displayed at a local home appliance store show a televised speech by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2022. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of the country's parliament on Monday, paving the way for national elections which must be held in the next 60 days. In a televised speech, Ismail Sabri said he had received the consent of the country's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in accordance with the country's constitution. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)