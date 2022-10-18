Malaysia reports 1,210 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

Xinhua) 13:03, October 18, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 1,210 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,868,402, according to the health ministry.

There is one new imported case, with 1,209 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll at 36,423.

The ministry reported 2,026 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,808,909.

There are 23,070 active cases, with 43 being held in intensive care and 19 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 907 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 86.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose. 84.3 percent are fully vaccinated, 49.7 percent have received the first booster and 1.6 percent have received the second booster.

