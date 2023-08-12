China ready to deliver tangible outcomes in building China-Malaysia community with shared future: FM

August 12, 2023

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Malaysia to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and deliver more tangible outcomes in building the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

During a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir on Friday, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said China regards Malaysia as a friendly neighbor and a priority of its neighborhood diplomacy.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, Wang added.

The Chinese side supports Malaysia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and playing a greater role in regional and international affairs, he said.

Wang called on the two sides to enhance communication and coordination, increase strategic mutual trust, support each other in safeguarding their core interests and legitimate rights and interests, and jointly uphold the basic norms governing international relations.

As two flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, the construction of the East Coast Railway Link and "Two Countries, Twin Parks" are progressing well, Wang said, adding that China and Malaysia have sound cooperation in automobile manufacturing, digital economy and new energy.

Noting that China encourages more Chinese companies to invest and start business in Malaysia to foster more new growth areas for cooperation, Wang said China is willing to deepen bilateral cooperation in agricultural technology and food security among other fields, and import more quality farm products from Malaysia.

For his part, Zambry said the two countries have enjoyed strong and close relations and witnessed substantial progress in practical cooperation.

Malaysia will continue to support and actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road, make every effort to promote key cooperation projects, and look forward to strengthening ties in all fields and at all levels to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, said Zambry.

Malaysia highly appreciates and supports a series of global initiatives put forward by China, calls for harmonious coexistence of different civilizations, and looks forward to strengthening people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations with China, he added.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on regional and international issues of common concern. They agreed to strengthen communication and coordination, maintain ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) centrality and promote regional peace, stability and development.

Wang is on a Southeast Asia tour to Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

