World's largest Legoland Resort to open in S China's Shenzhen in 2024

People's Daily Online) 13:58, June 09, 2023

Legoland Shenzhen Resort, located in Dapeng New District, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province, is expected to open in 2024, according to Siegfried Boerst, general manager of the resort.

Siegfried Boerst, general manager of Legoland Shenzhen Resort under construction in Dapeng New District, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province, shares the information about the highlights of the resort at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair held in Shenzhen. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

On June 7, Boerst shared the information about the highlights of the resort at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair held in Shenzhen.

The resort will be the largest Legoland Resort in the world and the first international intellectual property (IP)-based family theme park and resort in Shenzhen, Boerst said.

The construction site of Legoland Shenzhen Resort in Dapeng New District, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Spanning 584,000 square meters, Legoland Shenzhen Resort will include a theme park (Legoland Theme Park), a water park (Legoland Water Park), and three theme hotels, according to Boerst.

Aside from the resort, the water park in the resort is the largest of its kind in the world, noted Boerst, who disclosed that the Legoland Theme Park will have nine thematic zones and be able to provide more than 100 recreational facilities, theater performances, and attractions.

The Legoland Shenzhen Resort will also have the world's largest Legoland theater, which will boast of a seating capacity of over 1,000 and brand new original theater performances created for Chinese families, according to Boerst.

A plan of Legoland Shenzhen Resort, which is under construction in Dapeng New District, Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The resort is expected to integrate concepts in Chinese culture and Shenzhen's advantage of rich sci-tech innovations, and fully adopt digital and smart technologies, Boerst said.

Legoland Shenzhen Resort will usher in a new chapter of recreational experiences for families in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and contribute to building the Dapeng New District into a world-class coastal ecotourism destination, he added.

Exhibits of Legoland Shenzhen Resort at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair held in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong Province. The resort is under construction in the Dapeng New District, Shenzhen. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

