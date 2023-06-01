Shenzhen resumes high-volume int'l flights amid travel recovery

Xinhua) 11:22, June 01, 2023

SHENZHEN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Shenzhen Baoan International Airport is resuming international flights on a large scale, following the resumption of the passenger routes linking China's major tech and financial hub Shenzhen and several European cities this year.

The route between Shenzhen and Rome officially restarted on Sunday, before which those from Shenzhen to London and Paris were resumed, according to the Shenzhen airport.

It is expected that by the end of June, the number of international and regional destinations that have opened flight routes with Shenzhen will rise to 25, with about 450 inbound and outbound passenger flights per week.

Since the beginning of this year, the passenger service of the Shenzhen airport has recovered rapidly due to the travel market's recovery.

From January to April, the passenger throughput at the airport reached 15.76 million, with the maximum daily passenger volume registering a record high of 182,500.

