Thailand sees surge in number of flights from China

Xinhua) 14:06, May 20, 2023

BANGKOK, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is seeing a surge in the number of flights from China, although the figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to Thai transport authorities.

Between October 2022 and April this year, a total of 12,805 flights were operated between Thailand and China, marking a 98 percent rise compared to the same period the previous year, as reported by the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) lately.

China's optimization of its COVID-19 policy early this year has led to increased demand for flights and higher flight frequencies connecting the two countries, AEROTHAI President Nopasit Chakpitak said in a recent statement.

According to Nopasit, the number of flights between China and Thailand has continued to increase this year, jumping from 1,063 recorded in January to 4,240 in April.

AEROTHAI anticipates more flights from China in the coming months, projecting over 7,000 flights in July, August, and September, Nopasit added.

The total number of flights between October 2022 and September 2023 is expected to reach 46,175. However, the projected figure is still 66 percent lower compared to the same period in 2019, the AEROTHAI statement said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)