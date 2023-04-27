Home>>
SF Airlines opens air cargo route linking Wuhan, Abu Dhabi
(Xinhua) 14:46, April 27, 2023
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- A new international air cargo route linking central China's Wuhan, in Hubei Province, with Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, was launched on Wednesday, according to SF Airlines.
A round-trip cargo flight is scheduled for this route every week, with up to 220 tonnes of air express capacity, the cargo airline said.
The route will mainly handle general cargo, e-commerce goods and express shipments.
SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's leading courier enterprise SF Express. It is the country's largest air-cargo carrier, operating a fleet of 81 freighters.
