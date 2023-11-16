Chinese vice premier meets Malaysia's deputy PM

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Fadillah Yusof in Beijing on Thursday.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reached an important consensus on jointly building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future, drawing a blueprint for the development of bilateral relations in the new era.

Noting that China and Malaysia are rich in agricultural and fishery resources and have strong complementarities in agriculture and fisheries, Liu said the two sides should strengthen policy communication, continue to expand trade in agricultural products, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in food security, deepen cooperation on poverty reduction and jointly enhance people's well-being.

Fadillah said that Malaysia is willing to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and push bilateral relations to a new level.

