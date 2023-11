We Are China

City view of Penang, Malaysia

Xinhua) 10:40, November 11, 2023

People take photos by a street in Penang, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A man fishes in Penang, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People try local snacks in Penang, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People go sightseeing on a waterside walkway in Penang, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

A man walks on a street in Penang, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

People go sightseeing on tricycles in Penang, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

