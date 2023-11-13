We Are China

People participate in Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia

Xinhua) 13:23, November 13, 2023

People warm up before the Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2023. About 3,000 people participated in the event. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People participate in the Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2023. About 3,000 people participated in the event. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People participate in the Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2023. About 3,000 people participated in the event. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People participate in the Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2023. About 3,000 people participated in the event. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People take selfies during the Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2023. About 3,000 people participated in the event. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

People warm up before the Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2023. About 3,000 people participated in the event. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)