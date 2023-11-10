China, Malaysia agree to further promote bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:30, November 10, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Malaysian Supreme Head Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to make joint efforts with Malaysia to further advance bilateral ties as the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said here Thursday.

During a meeting with Malaysian Supreme Head Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Han said China and Malaysia, as friendly neighbors across the sea, enjoy a long history of friendship, and that China will, under the guidance of jointly building a community with a shared future, work with Malaysia in high-quality Belt and Road construction, push forward the implementation of their respective national development plans, and enrich the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

China is always ready to step up efforts to cooperate with neighboring countries and strengthen practical cooperation in various fields with countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Malaysia, to promote sustainable prosperity and stability in the region.

For his part, Sultan Abdullah said China's robust economic growth has driven the development of ASEAN members, saying Malaysia is willing to upgrade bilateral cooperation to better benefit the people of both countries.

Han also met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Thursday, hailing China-Malaysia ties as a good example of friendly exchanges between countries.

The Chinese vice president said China has regarded Malaysia as a trustworthy friend and important strategic partner, adding that China has always supported Malaysia in choosing a development path suitable to its own national conditions, and is willing to cooperate with Malaysia in firmly supporting each other on issues related to their core interests.

Han said China encourages closer exchanges between the two countries at all levels, and supports expanding cooperation in fields including economy and trade, culture, tourism, education, science and technology, so as to inject new impetus into the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Anwar said the Malaysia-China relationship bears special and strategic significance, and that Malaysia is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields, and expects to welcome Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Malaysia, for the benefit of achieving common prosperity and development.

