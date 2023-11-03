Home>>
Chinese VP to attend the 6th Bloomberg New Economy Forum, visit Singapore and Malaysia
(Xinhua) 16:44, November 03, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the hosts, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the sixth Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore and visit Singapore and Malaysia from Nov. 7 to 11, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
