Chinese VP to attend the 6th Bloomberg New Economy Forum, visit Singapore and Malaysia

Xinhua) 16:44, November 03, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the hosts, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend the sixth Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore and visit Singapore and Malaysia from Nov. 7 to 11, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)