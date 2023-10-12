Chinese, Singaporean legislators promise to strengthen exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 10:16, October 12, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislator He Wei led a delegation to visit Singapore between Monday and Wednesday at the invitation of Singapore's parliament.

He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met with Singapore's parliament speaker Seah Kian Peng and deputy speaker Christopher de Souza.

China-Singapore relations maintained strong momentum under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries. The two sides elevated bilateral ties to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership, which is a milestone, He noted.

The vice chairman stressed that China is willing to work with Singapore to enhance political mutual trust, expand win-win cooperation to deliver mutual benefits, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields including green development and digital economy.

The NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Singapore's parliament and make positive contributions to bilateral relations, He said.

He also introduced the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, the content of the three initiatives and whole-process people's democracy to the Singaporean side.

Noting that Singapore-China relations are forward-looking and have continued to deepen in recent years, the Singaporean side agreed to work with China to strengthen exchanges at all levels, including those between the legislative bodies, implement existing cooperation projects and promote bilateral relations to keep pace with the times.

The Chinese delegation during the tour also visited the Sustainable Singapore Gallery and the Bank of China Singapore Branch.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)