China, Singapore pledge to expand cooperation to advance relations

Xinhua) 16:58, August 11, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong agreed during a meeting here on Friday to tap new areas of cooperation to chart a new course for bilateral relations.

Noting that China-Singapore relations maintain stability and continuity, show vitality and play a demonstrative role, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that the bilateral cooperation conforms to the current situation and helps each other boost development.

China and Singapore elevated bilateral ties to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership this year, fully demonstrating the high level of mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, we will work with the Singaporean side to inherit the fine traditions, expand new areas of cooperation, and chart a new course for bilateral relations," Wang said.

Wang also called on Lawrence Wong, the leader of Singapore's fourth-generation leadership team, to make new contributions to bilateral relations.

Noting that the current world is full of chaos, Wang stressed the only right way to jointly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law.

"Major countries should take a lead in the course," Wang said.

"China-Singapore relations are conducive for regional peace, stability and development. We are willing to strengthen coordination in multilateral affairs with the Singaporean side under the newly-elevated bilateral relations," Wang said.

China is committed to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization, which will bring new opportunities to countries within the region including Singapore, Wang stressed.

China will work with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members to advance the five proposals on building a shared home together and push forward ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with continuous and steady efforts, Wang noted, saying he hopes that Singapore will contribute more to building a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

For his part, Wong noted that the upgrading of Singapore-China relations has bumped new energy into bilateral cooperation, and the two countries have achieved fruitful results in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative.

Singapore will actively participate in China's modernization, and he is looking forward to visiting China and jointly chairing the meeting of the bilateral cooperation mechanism, said Wong.

Singapore appreciates China's important role in promoting regional sustainable development and maintaining stability, he said, adding that Singapore welcomes and supports China's efforts to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Singapore opposes jungle rules and power politics. It will jointly maintain regional peace and stability, uphold the World Trade Organization rules, and maintain a fair, open, and inclusive cooperation framework, Wong stressed.

