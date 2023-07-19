China willing to jointly safeguard regional prosperity, stability with Singapore: Chinese official

Xinhua) 17:03, July 19, 2023

SINGAPORE, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Lee Hsien Loong, secretary-general of Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) and the country's prime minister, met here Wednesday with Yuan Jiajun, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee.

Yuan said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Singapore, deepen high-quality practical cooperation, share the new opportunities brought about by Chinese-style modernization, and jointly safeguard regional prosperity and stability.

He said the CPC is willing to have close exchanges and mutual understanding with the PAP, and make new contributions to the development of bilateral relations under the new circumstances.

Yuan added that Chongqing will actively implement the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, and work with the Singaporean side to promote cooperation on the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, and strengthen the construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Lee, for his part, said Singapore attaches great importance to the implementation of the new positioning of bilateral relations and firmly supports the construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Singapore is willing to further deepen the connectivity cooperation between Singapore and China, strengthen the exchanges and mutual understanding of the ruling parties of the two countries, and push for greater development of bilateral relations and for the benefit of the two peoples and people in the region, he said.

Yuan, who led a CPC delegation to visit Singapore on July 16-19, also met with PAP Chairman and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

