Senior CPC official meets with Singaporean deputy PM

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Ganjie, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Lawrence Wong in Beijing on Wednesday.

Noting that China and Singapore are friendly neighbors and important partners, Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said that China stands ready to work with Singapore to follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promote cooperation in various fields, and actively develop an all-around, high-quality and forward-looking partnership to bring further benefit to the two peoples.

Wong said the Singapore-China relations enjoy a sound momentum of development with extensive and in-depth cooperation in various fields, and Singapore is willing to strengthen personnel training cooperation, promote mutual visits of senior officials and advance the development of bilateral relations.

