Senior Chinese, Singaporean party officials meet to promote cooperation

Xinhua) 14:42, February 21, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Vivian Balakrishnan, member of the Central Executive Committee of the People's Action Party of Singapore and also the country's foreign minister, in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening inter-party exchanges, pushing forward all-round cooperation between the two countries and promoting regional stability and development, among others.

